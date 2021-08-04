By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Photography House has opened a photo exhibion "Defocused" inspired by environmental agenda.

The project is supported by Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and supervised by F3.7 Association of Photographers, Trend Life reported.

The exposition features works by Emin Mathers, Lala Aliyeva, Leyla Musaeva, Chichyak Bayramly, Sharaf Naghiyeva, Zaur Mirzayev, Nurlan Babazade, Tati Sattar, Orkhan Huseynov and Kamil Abbaszade.

Through exhibition, the photographers share various environmental situations through the prism of their lens, thereby attracting the attention of society to environmental issues.

"Each photograph reflects reality that we refer as a situation, not an issue. We chose the works of photographers in accordance with a given theme on the social network. After all, one of the main goals of F3.7 Union is taking a new generation of photographers beyond social media. Nowadays, the photographer's work is considered done after posting the photo on social networks. However, F3.7 Union encourages photographers to go further and exhibit their works," said curator Emin Mathers.

"The photographs are up for sale, as we provide an opportunity for photographers to get money for their works.

At the end of the exhibition, we will hold an auction of the photographs. After sale, the initial amount indicated for the photograph will be transferred to the author of the work, while additional funds will be allocated to resolve environmental issues. Through exhibition, we are contributing to art development and helping nature at the same time," said curator Sharaf Naghiyeva.

The project focuses on promoting photographs as an item that can be bought or donated.

"At the moment, the photograph is not viewed as an object that can be bought. We want to make it a new trend through the sale within the framework of the exhibition," the curators said.

Note that Sharaf Naghiyeva and Emin Mathers also presented their photographs at the exhibition.

According to Lala Aliyeva, one of the participants in the exhibition, photography is a hobby for her, and the offer to participate in the exhibition came as a surprise.

"I am more a director than a photographer. My works presented at the exhibition have been recently taken in the liberated Zangilan region. I made a visit there as part of a delegation that included foreign journalists," Lala Aliyeva said.

One of her photographs, taken in Zangilan, shows an old, already rusted teapot through which flowers are sprouting. This kettle belonged to a family who lived in Zangilan before Armenian occupation.

The exhibition "Defocused" will run until August 15.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz