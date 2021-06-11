By Laman Ismayilova

A workshop of Azerbaijani artists is being held in Art Tower gallery in Icherisheher within Simurg Music Festival.

The workshop brought together talented artists Eldar Babazade, Roy Hasanova, Nigar Familsoy, Kamilla Muradova, Dadash Mammadov, Saida Tagizade, Nigar Niyazova, Aynura Mustafayeva, Vusal Sharifov, Afag Akbarova and Roza Muradova, who created stunning art works inspired by various music styles from classical to jazz.

Simurg Kids Music Festival 2021 aims at identifying all creative abilities of young people. The festival is headed by pianist Saida Tagizade.

The previous festival was held only among pianists. This year, the festival's program is more diverse and spectacular as it brings together not only pianists but also musicians and even vocalists.

Major events will be held in various cities as part of the festival supported by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Education, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Baku Media Center, Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), Pasha Holding and Aqua Vita.

