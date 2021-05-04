By Laman Ismayilova

The City of Winds is home to some of the most exciting architectural wonders and historical sights. A unique blend of Eastern and Western architecture can be found in Baku.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshakh Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

At the same time, the city never ceases to amaze with its modern architecture. If you want to enjoy a marvelous city view, take a look at Heydar Aliyev Center, Flame Towers, Baku Crystal Hall and many other places of interest.

The State Art Gallery has displayed Azerbaijan's most beautiful corners as part of the art challenge.

Among the works presented are paintings by Mir Azer Abdullayev, Zarifa Nasirli, Vugar Ali, Aydan Mailova, Gunel Najafova, Nazrin Mammadova, Sureya Sattarli, Vahid Aliyev and Yusif Mirza.

The presented works reflect the beauty of the country's architectural monuments, city landscapes.

To join the challenge, anyone can share on their page on the social network a photo of the artwork under the hashtag # Mənimşəhərim.

The main goal of the project is to show Azerbaijan's most beautiful corner. The selected works will be shown on the official pages of the Azerbaijan State Picture Gallery.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

