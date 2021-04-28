By Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve has expanded the cooperation with Itchan Kala Reserve Museum in Uzbekistan.

A working meeting was held between chairman of the Icherisheher Reserve Board Asgar Alakbarov and Uzbekh Ambassador in Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov

The sides discussed cultural and historical ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

They also pointed out on similarities between the Itchan Kala Reserve Museum and the Old City in terms of historical and architectural structures. Both sites are included into UNESCO World Heritage List.

Icherisheher Reserve Board and Uzbekh Ambassador stressed the possibiltyy of siging a memorandum of cooperation in near future.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, Icherisheher hides a centuries-old history.

The city, built on a high hill in the form of an amphitheatre, is exposed to the sea in the lower part, and is surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains in the upper part. With its triple row of fortress walls, the Maiden Tower and other fortification facilities, Icherisheher appeared to be an impressive stronghold.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design fascinating Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshakh Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Restoration and conservation works are currently carried out in the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In general, there were several baths in Icherisheher. The baths of the Shirvanshahs Palace, Gasim bay, Haji Bani, Agha Mikail, Agha Zeynal and the underground bath are historical monuments that are protected by the state.

Not far from Gosha Gala there is also Baku Khans' Palace, dating back to the 17th-18th centuries. Until 1806, the rulers of the khanate used this complex as their residence.

Baku Khans' Palace includes residential buildings, a khan’s garden, an underground bathhouse, a medieval well, the ruins of a pottery workshop, an irrigation system, a khan’s mosque. Restoration and conservation, as well as improvement work here began in September 2018.

The Baggal Gallery, which holds exhibition-sale of souvenirs and traditional crafts, a book house as well as a cafe also operate here.

There is also a beautiful park, which will undoubtedly become one of the most favorite spots for recreation for Baku residents and the city's guests.

After reconstructions, Baku Khans' Palace will function as a museum. Here, the wide audience will learn the history of ancient Baku city, revived by modern technologies.

Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve has also signed a protocol on friendship and cooperation with the Italy`s Matera Municipality.

The protocol aims at expanding economic, social and cultural ties between the Old City and the city of Matera.

Itchan Kala is the inner town of the old Khiva oasis, which was the last resting-place of caravans before crossing the desert to Iran.

Although few very old monuments still remain, it is a coherent and well-preserved example of the Muslim architecture of Central Asia. There are several outstanding structures such as the Djuma Mosque, the mausoleums and the madrasas and the two magnificent palaces built at the beginning of the 19th century by Alla-Kulli-Khan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz