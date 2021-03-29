By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Iran have agreed on expanding partnership in cultural spheres.

The prospects of cooperation were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

The culture minister said that Azerbaijani-Iranian fraternal relations are based on the cultural, historical and religious ties which go back centuries.

Noting that bilateral ties are developing rapidly in all areas, including culture, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan and Iran have always shown solidarity with and support to each other.

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi noted that the cultural ties between the two countries are rapidly developing. He emphasized the importance of further expanding and strengthening this cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador pointed out great opportunities to promote the common values ​​of Azerbaijan and İran.

Anar Karimov also noted that Iran has always supported Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders. He added that Iran's support to Azerbaijan shown during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war was highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people.

The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted on the Khudaferin bridge, which was destroyed after the occupation of Jabrayil region by the Armenian invaders in 1993.

The sides discussed the implementation of joint measures to include the Khudaferin bridge into the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

During the meeting, views were expressed on holding joint events, including exhibitions and presentations timed to the 880th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

The sides also exchanged views on the renewal of agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Iran, cooperation in the organization of mutual cultural days and weeks, restoration of historical, cultural and religious monuments on the liberated territories, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Notably, Azerbaijani and Iranian peoples have common cultural and religious traditions. The two countries successfully cooperate in many areas, including agriculture, transport, tourism, industry and other spheres.

Baku hosted the Iranian Culture Days within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017.

The events raised big interest among Baku residents. Representatives of the country performed at a series of concerts, featuring the country's national songs and dance numbers.

The Days of Iranian and Azerbaijani cultures held in previous years also kicked off with great success.

