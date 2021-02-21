By Laman Ismayilova

State Art Gallery and Khatai Art Center will host an exhibition dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The exposition will include works by Nazim Mammadov, Bayram Gasimkhanli, Fuad Gafarov, Jamil Guliyev, Mirzaahga Gafarov, Nazim Rahmanov, as well as a number of works from the final of art contest "Khojaly - the city of martyrs".

The art works reflect the pain of the Khojaly tragedy, the massacre of civilians, the determination and courage of the Azerbaijani people in the struggle for the territorial integrity of the country.

The virtual exhibition will be available on the gallery`s social networks.