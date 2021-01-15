By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Woman Awards will be held in Baku on March 5. The ceremony will be held for the first time.

The project is timed to coincide with International Women's Day.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Woman Club with the support of Business Woman magazine.

If the quarantine regime continues, the ceremony will be held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Azerbaijan Woman Awards is an award that unites the country's most successful and talented women.

The prize is awarded for achievements in public life, education, medicine, business, culture, art, science, architecture, sports, fashion industry and media.

The selection is made by the organizing committee of the project based on the results of activities.

Speaking about the project, the club's chairwoman Nigar Farman said that the idea of ​​holding the Azerbaijan Woman Awards belongs to the Azerbaijan Woman Club, a business women's club that unites the most talented, successful and influential representatives of various industries.

The Woman Club also plans to hold numerous master classes, seminars on women's leadership and monthly women's club meetings in Baku.

The founder of the award is Agil Mamiyev, project director-Parviz Azimzade, executive director-Siraj Bayizade, PR director - Vugar Safarli.

Below are some of the nominees for the Azerbaijan Woman Awards.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

