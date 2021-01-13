By Laman Ismayilova

The Museum Treasures and Memorabilia Scientific Restoration Center has presented a unqiue example of gurama art.

The art piece reflects the program-poster of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's opera "Leyli and Majnun".

The 113 years have passed since the premiere of the first opera of the Muslim East, "Leyli and Majnun". Uzeyir Hajibeyli wrote "Leyli and Majnun", the first opera of the East, in 1907.

On January 12, 1908, the play was first performed at the Tagiyev Theater in Baku.

"Leyli and Majnun" opened a new era in the history of Azerbaijani music culture. The opera is considered the First Opera of the Muslim East.

During the restoration of the technical embroidery, donated by the National History Museum in 2011, the experts found out inscriptions in both arabic and cyrillic alphabets on the silk fabric.

The inscriptions reflected the program-poster of "Leyli and Majnun" led by eminent actor Huseyn Arablinski.

The name of the actors who played roles in the first performance, the name of the director, etc. are written on the program-poster.

It should be noted that work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is underway at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the State Employment Agency.

Seven women from the Gala village have been already involved in the project aimed at promoting gurama art and providing employment to women living in the Khazar region.

The project participants women are provided with equipment for the production of textiles under the self-employment program.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz