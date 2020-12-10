By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Christian Kamill have exchanged views on the prospects for joint cooperation in promoting cultural values.

The meeting discussed the Foundation's activities, conferences and exhibitions aimed at preservation and promotion of the culture and heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples in the world, as well as further projects.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation stressed the importance of establishing cooperation between the Foundation and other countries to promote cultural values.

Hailing the activities of the Foundation, Ambassador Christian Kamill noted that opportunities for further cooperation between the organization and Sweden.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that these relations will lead to positive results in the future. He emphasized that the cultural cooperation between Sweden and the member states and observers of the Foundation will continue to expand in future.

Furthermore, the sides presented the published books to each other.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

