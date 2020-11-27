By Laman Ismayilova

The International Watercolor Society (IWS) invites you to take part in an art contest dedicated to Azerbaijan.

The project is co-organized by the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Art Center with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Artists' Union.

Graphic and watercolour artists over the age of 18 years are invited to show their patriotic artworks inspired by the bravery of the National Army.

The size of the works is free. All submitted works must be original and not be a copy of the works of other artists.

Participants can submit up to three artworks. However, only one work of each artist will be selected for the project. Participation in the festival is free. The artworks selection will be held virtually.

The works must be posted on the Khatai Art Centre's Facebook page until March 5, 2021.

The artist should also indicate his name and surname, e-mail address, the size of the artwork, its title as well as the art technique.

The first qualifying round will be held online. The winning artworks will be kept in the Khatai Art Center's e fund.

The winner will be awarded cash prizes and honourable diplomas.

In addition, Madaniyyat (Culture) newspaper will also publish an article about the best work of the competition and its author.

