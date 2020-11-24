By Laman Ismayilova

Ankara's Opera and Ballet Theatre invites you to enjoy a spectacular concert in support of Azerbaijan.

The concert is expected to take place on November 27. The programme will feature soloists Shafiqa Kutluer and Şenol Talinli.

The large-scale event is co-organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey, the Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation and the Anatolia Education and Culture Foundation.

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have always been strong. The two countries are bound by strong ethnic, cultural and historic ties. Moreover, Turkey also supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The two countries effectively use their economic and energy capabilities as well as the geopolitical position to expand bilateral and regional cooperation.

Global economic projects, particularly the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, a project of continental importance and the significant part of the "New Silk Road" transport corridor, are other indicators of the dynamic development of the relations between two countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkey also enjoy fruitful cultural cooperation. The Turkvision Song Contest 2021 is planned to be held in Shusha city. The project is an annual song contest, inspired by the format of the Eurovision Song Contest.

