By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum has presented another exhibits from its rich and diverse collection.

The museum expresses support to National Army by demonstrating the works of art created in Karabakh region, an integral part of Azerbaijan.

Let's take a closer look at stunning Karabakh embroidery that decorates the example of a pillow cover from the museum’s collection.

This pillow cover made in Karabakh was used for oversized pillows called nazbalinj or nazbalish.

Traditionally, there was a nazbalish next to the fireplace in the house for the head of the family, guest of honor or aghsakkal.

Nazbalish was usually filled with swan down and was very soft. The richness of its décor is echoed by a satin stitch embroidery, delicate sequins, and bird ornaments beautifully set off against the backdrop of dark brown velvet.

The Carpet Museum displayed Gubadli prayer rugs belonging to the Jabrayil group of the Karabakh type are highly valued.

The four-petaled geometric wheel patterns called charkh adorn the carpet's central field. Based on ancient beliefs, this pattern represents elements of nature. Okh bashi (arrowhead) elements rhythmically surround them.

Kilimgulu pattern also called ancient pattern adorns the carpet's central field. The carpet's top is enhanced with the mihrab. There is the name of Imam Ali in the mirror symmetry in the carpet's central field.

The museum also displayed art work of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Kamil Aliyev. The artist created new sketches inspired by the classical Karabakh carpet compositions.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

