By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) has supported Azerbaijani Army fighting against Armenian occupants.

In its statement, AUF notes that the counter-offensive operation, conducted by Azerbaijan Army in response to Armenian provocations, is successfully continuing in all directions of the front.

"The unbreakable will to victory of our soldiers and officers inspires every citizen of Azerbaijan, bringing us closer to the Great Victory," the message said.

The Filmmakers Union donated 5,000 AZN to the Armed Forces Relief Fund.

Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2002.

The Fund finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by law for the purpose of financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

Founded in 2012, Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz