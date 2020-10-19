By Laman Ismayilova

Famous conductor and musician Turan Manafzade has released new music pieces. Her new compositions are available at all digital platforms.

Moreover, music lovers have a chance to enjoy Manafzade's music pieces "Rising" (Yukselish) and "My Azerbaijan" on YouTube.

Earlier, Turan Manafzade expressed her support to Azerbaijan in its fight against Armenian invaders.

In her speech, the musician paid tribute to brave Azerbaijani soldiers who died in harsh battles for the liberation of the country's territories occupied by Armenia.

Turan Manafzade breaks down all musical boundaries as a female conductor.

Manafzade graduated from Mimar SinaAzn Fine Arts University, where she studied in the piano class of associate professor Nurferi Onur. Afterwards, she continued her education in the class of Italian conductor Antonio Pirolli.

Today, Turan Manafzade is known worldwide as an incredibly talented pianist and conductor who actively promotes Azerbaijan's rich music.

She has successfully performed in many countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Austria, Romania and Germany.

Manafzade is a winner of multiple prizes at international music competitions in Turkey such as Galleria Piano Competition in Istanbul (2004). In 2017, she was named Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

