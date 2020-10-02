By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery is pleased to announce Digitalart Art Lab. Supported by the Cultural Ministry, it is the first large-scale digital art project in Azerbaijan.

The project focuses on digital art stemming and promotion of creativity of national artists.

The Digitalart-lab supports collaboration between professional and amateur artists.

The project is planned to be implemented in several stages. The renown experts will select the best art works.

The selected artists will join virtual trainings led by digital artist Natig Kamal and other specialists representing Azerbaijan in large-scale art projects.

A virtual exhibition will be held as part of the project. The participants will be awarded with certificates. The names of the selected candidates will be announced in near future.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

---

