Famous public and cultural figures have supported Azerbaijan in the fight against Armenian occupation.

Alban Claude, a descendant of the famous philanthropist and oil industrialist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev has provided insight into Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He shared a map of Azerbaijan on social networks.

The historian noted fierce battles between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Four UN Security Council Resolutions have been passed during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, Armenia continues to violate international law by annexing the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The historian condemned the illegal resettlement of Syrian and Lebanese refugees in occupied territories.

Alban Claude touched upon the history of the Karabakh khanate, one of the most powerful khanates that existed on the territory of Azerbaijan in the second half of the 18th - early 19th centuries.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Emil Afrasiyab called on the international community to support Azerbaijan's fair position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The pianist stressed that Azerbaijan was attacked by the Armenian military forces on September 27,2020.

"As a result of this attack Azerbaijan has casualties among military personnel and civilians. Based on Article 51 of the UN Charter, Azerbaijan is exercising its legal right to self-defense by counter-attacking all positions of Armenian occupation forces along the entire front. We urge the international community to support Azerbaijan and its people in our efforts to protect our sovereignty and restore justice!" he posted.

World-renowned singer and composer Sami Yusuf also expressed his support for the Azerbaijani army amid ongoing clashes.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Azerbaijan," Yusuf twitted.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov expressed his hope on liberation of all Azerbaijan's occupied territories, Trend Life reported.

The artist stressed that the world community is informed about the Khojaly tragedy and hundreds of destroyed historical and architectural monuments committed by the Armenian aggressors.

Notably, Huseynov is the author of a series of works "Karabakhname - Pages of History". The artist's works are made in the genre of documentary and artistic graphics.

Huseynov believes that the series will be completed after restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Fizuli's Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari villages, Jabrayil's Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages as well as strategically-important Murov height.

The country also destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere region and Murovdag.

