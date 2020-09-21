By Laman Ismayilova

New project "Our heritage is our responsibility" has been successfully launched in Azerbaijan.

Initiated by the Cultural Ministry, the project aims to preserve and promote the country's rich cultural heritage and history as well as to encourage public to join the action.

Cleaning campaign was carried out on the territory of bathhouse in Buzovna village, Khazar region as part of the project.

Built by Mammadrza Takhmazov, the 19th century bathhouse ceased to function and gradually came to desolation.

The First Deputy and Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, Deputy Chairman, Acting Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Azad Jafarli, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Rufat Mahmud, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov took part in the cleaning campaign.

Speaking about the project, Anar Karimov noted that there are 6,308 state-protected historical sites in the country. As a result of the monitoring, lists of historical sites will be compiled. Restoration and conservation work will be carried out as well.

The project is being implemented with the support of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and the Azerbaijan Union of Volunteer's Organizations.

Moreover, it is also planned to attract the private sector for this purpose. Within the framework of the project, various actions will be regularly organized on the territory of the historical sites.

