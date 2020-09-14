By Laman Ismayilova

The Film "In Between Dying" by Hilal Baydarov has been successfully screened at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. The film was included in the festival's main competition program.

Directed by Hilal Baydarov, the film tells about a love story of Davud, a young man trying to find his "real" family, who completes his life cycle in a single day. When he does find Love, it's in the place he has always lived. But it is too late.

The film screening was attended by director Khilal Baydarov, director of photography Elshan Abbasov as well as actors Orkhan Iskandarli, Rena Askarova and Huseyn Nasirov. The film cast walked the red carpet and took part in a press conference.

The Venice International Film Festival is the world's oldest film festival and one of the "Big Three" film festivals, alongside the Cannes Film Festival in France and the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany.

Founded in 1932, the festival is part of the Venice Biennale, one of the oldest art exhibitions, created by the Venice City Council.

The range of work at the Venice Biennale now covers Italian and international art, architecture, dance, music, theatre, and cinema.

These works are experienced at separate exhibitions: the International Art Exhibition, the International Festival of Contemporary Music, the International Theatre Festival, the International Architecture Exhibition, the International Festival of Contemporary Dance, the International Kids' Carnival, and the annual Venice Film Festival, which is arguably the best-known of all the events.

Photo credits: La Biennale di Venezia

