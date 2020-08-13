By Laman Ismayilova

A feature film "Farida" will be screened at Let's Live Film Festival in Russia.

The film festival will take place in late August - early September to mark Day of Russian Cinema and the Moscow City Day.

The film "Farida" tells about a young woman from the village of Khinalig, who comes to St. Petersburg to find her husband. She doesn't know anything about where he is now. The big city brings and takes away people and turns her life upside down.

Earlier, the film was named best at the 4th Gorky Fest Film Festival of Contemporary Cinema. It won a prize for the "Best Film Director".

The main role in the film is played by young actress Maryam Ibragimova. The cast also includes Abdukarim Nasirov, Dilya Ulasheva and other actors. The film was shot in the drama genre. Filming took place in St. Petersburg.

Scriptwriter and director of the film is Ksenia Lagutina, cameraman Dmitry Nagovsky, sound designer-Alexander Demyanov, producer Nariman Mammadov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz