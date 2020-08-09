By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's pop-folk ensemble "Janghi" performed at Music of the World International Ethnic Festival in St. Petersburg on August 8.

The festival's 5th edition was held online amid COVID-19 pandemic.

For many years, the ensemble has successfully represented Azerbaijan at prestigious music competitions and international festivals.

The ensemble also includes well-known professional performers such as Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitar), Mirjavid Jafarov (tar), Nijat Bayramov (drums), Vasif Huseynzade (piano), Farhad Aliyev.

The artistic director of the ensemble is well-known out musician, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mirjavad Jafarov.

The ensemble's dance group of the same name also successfully performs at various music events.

The Music of the World International Ethnic Festival features the best ethno-rock, ethno jazz and ethnic electronica bands from across Russia and other countries.

The festival program includes concerts, tours, master classes and lessons of collective improvisation on ethnic instruments, interactive classes for children and adults.

