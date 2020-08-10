By Laman Ismayilova

Underwater world is a really amazing place filled with wonders. It is home to a diverse group of wonderful sea creatures.

Russian Information and Cultural Center invites you to take part in an exciting journey to the depths of water.

The Cultural Center in Baku has hosted a virtual exhibition "Odyssey of the Worlds".

The exhibition is dedicated to the study of the depths of the sea, underwater expeditions of deep-sea manned by MIR deep-submergence vehicle. The exhibition is available on Facebook.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center has previously showcased "Dioramas of the Victory Museum" prepared by the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.

The exposition featured six dioramas depicting major battles of the Great Patriotic War such as "The Battle of Stalingrad"," The Battle of Kursk", "Siege of Leningrad" and others.

