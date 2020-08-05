By Laman Ismayilova

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) is inviting you to join a global photo contest on flora and fauna during coronavirus pandemic.

To take part in the contest, please submit up to 3 of your best photographs and provide the information using the form below by September 15, 2020.

By taking part in this contest, your photographs will gain a chance to appear in a web-based gallery and to be promoted by the United Nations.

The best 13 photographs will be used to illustrate a 2021 calendar of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe which will be widely distributed among delegates worldwide. Moreover, a photography exhibition will be organized in the Palais des Nations in Geneva this autumn to celebrate and promote the start of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

For more details, please visit Nature Unlocked.

---

