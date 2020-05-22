By Laman İsmayilova

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Fidan Hajiyeva, has been appointed as deputy head of the Military Orchestra of the Internal Troops.

Fidan Hajiyeva expressed her deep gratitude to the leadership of the Internal Troops for this appointment.

Since 1996, mezzo-soprano Fidan Hajiyeva has been a leading vocalist at Azerbaijan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Hajiyeva became Baku’s youngest performer of Carmen`s role in Georges Bizet’s opera. Her leading roles include many in Verdi’s operas: Amneris in Aida, Azuchena in Il trovatore, Maddalena in Rigoletto opera Flora in La traviata.

In 2015, Fidan Hajiyeva was awarded the title "People's Artist of Azerbaijan" for her productive activity in the field of culture, which she received on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

