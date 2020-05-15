By Laman Ismayilova

Lankaran State Drama Theater invites directors to collaborate on a competitive basis. The main goal of the competition is to present to the audience new comedy productions.

All the works should be submitted until August 1, 2020. The production is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: qala-teatr@mail.ru

Tel: (02525) 5-49-73 and (050) 377-19-24.

