Baku Children's Theater will host the 4th Festival of Solo Performances as part of "One Theater - One Festival" project.

The festival is planned to be held after the end of the quarantine regime under the motto "Stay at home, but do not stay without a theater".

The main goal of the festival is to provide a creative platform for actors to demonstrate their acting skills as well as to expand festival traditions in Azerbaijan.

At the moment, every actor who works in the Baku Children's and Youth Theater at home is preparing his own play for the festival.

Those wishing to take part in the festival are not limited by its genre. Only performances that have passed the first stage (internal review) will be allowed to join the festival.

Founded in 2001, Baku Children's Theater successfully cooperates with relevant international organizations including International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Council of Europe.

Over the past years, the theater has implemented projects such as "Our Theater Festival I", "Our Theater Festival II", and "The Turkish Peoples Theater", etc.

In November 2009, a theater studio for children with special needs in Baku Children's Theater was established.

The theater studio performed within the framework of the 4th National Festival of Contemporary Performances of Children's and Youth with Disabilities which was held in Azerbaijan and at the 2nd International Youth Festival for People with Disabilities in Moscow, where it was awarded a diploma.

