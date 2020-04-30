By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum continues to share its most valuable exhibits on social networks.

The Carpet Museum has provided insight into the art of eminent carpet artist, a member of the Azerbaijan Artists Union and Fund Procurement Commission of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, People’s Artist Eldar Mikailzade.

The artist was born in 1956 in Amirjan, Baku. After graduating from the Baku Art School named after A.Azimzade, he continued his education at Azerbaijan National Academy of Arts and at the Academy of Arts in Saint Petersburg from 1978 to 1983.

Eldar Mikailzade worked in the Department of Carpet Art at the ANAS Institute of Architecture and Art. Later, he worked at the Azerkhalcha Scientific Creativity Production Association as a senior artist.

Mikayilzada is currently engaged in pedagogical activities and he is an associate professor at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. His carpet Creation was awarded a Gold Medal at the international exhibition in Frankfurt. Eldar Mikailzade pays particular attention to the philosophical subjects within the Azerbaijani carpet art.

His art works have been displayed at various galleries and private collections in Russia, Great Britain, France, Turkey, etc.

He is the author of the sketches of such carpets as New Khila, Shabi Hijran–1, Shabi Hijran–2, World of Fairy Tales, Poetry and Music Coryphaeus of Azerbaijan, Khatai, Khamsa, Islam, Tabriz, Horoscope, Saviour, Three Religions, Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim, Three Prophets, Sattar’s Dream, and Milky Way.

Inspired by Fuzuli’s poem, the artist combined scenes from it in his Leyli and Majnun carpet.

The carpet depicts Leyli and Majnun’s school years, scene of refusal to Majnun’s matchmakers, Leyli’s wedding, Majnun’s meeting with his father in desert. There is a symbolic image of lovers at the top in an arch: they are separated in earthly life but reunited in the afterlife. A heart-shaped image formed by the smoke of two extinguished candles represents the lovers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

