By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has allocated money to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus.

Funds from the monthly salary are transferred as a contribution to measures taken by the state to prevent the wide spread of COVİD-19.

The State Philharmonic Hall support all measures taken by the state based on obligations under the corporation social responsibility.

The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on March 19.

The Fund aims at providing financial support in fight against COVID-19 preventing the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

Under the presidential Order, the Fund was initially allocated 20 million manats to prevent the rapid spread of the virus and the implementation of health care activities.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz