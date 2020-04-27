By Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater offers a free streaming of the best opera and ballet productions, following the coronavirus outbreak.
The program features world-famous operas, including "Swan Lake", "La Boheme", "Rigoletto", "Giselle", "Leyli and Madjnun", "Koroghlu" as well as ballets "Seven beauties", "Maiden Tower" and much more.
Below you can find the program of the online performances for May 2020:
02 May (7 p.m. /local time) - P.Tchaikovsky - “Swan Lake” (join performance with the Bolshoi Theater)
03 May ( 7 p.m.) - G.Puccini - " La Boheme" opera
06 May (7 p.m.) - G.Garayev - "Seven beauties" ballet
09 May (7 p.m.) - A.Badalbeyli - "Maiden Tower" ballet
10 May ( 7 p.m.) - Uz.Hadjibeyli - "Koroghlu" opera
13 May ( 7 p.m.) - N.A.Rimsky-Korsakov- "Scheherazade"
16 May ( 7 p.m.) - Uz.Hadjibeyli- "If not this, let it be another"
17 May ( 7 p.m.) - G.Verdi- "Rigoletto" (join performance with the Kiev State Opera)
20 May ( 7 p.m.) - Uz.Hadjibeyli - "Leyli and Madjnun" (first opera in the East)
23 May ( 7 p.m.) - G.Verdi - "Trovatore"
24 May ( 7 p.m.) - G.Garayev’s ballets "Leyli and Madjnun" and "Don Quichotte"
27 May ( 7 p.m.) - Uz.Hadjibeyli "Cloth Peddler"
30 May ( 7 p.m.) - A.Adan - "Giselle"
31 may ( 7 p.m.) - G.Verdi - "Traviata"
You can watch the above mentioned productions live-streamed on YouTube.
For more information, please visit the theater`s official Instagram and Facebook.
---
