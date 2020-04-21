By Laman Ismayilova

President of National Music and Global Culture Society, famous Azerbaijani piano players, Honored Artist, Nargiz Aliyarova has performed an online concert in New York.

The concert was aimed at helping Azerbaijani people to effectively organize their leisure time during quarantine.

The concert was streamed live on Facebook of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund under the motto “We are strong together.”

At the concert, Nargiz Aliyarova thrilled listeners with works by Azerbaijani and world-famous composers.

New York-based artist Nargiz Aliyarova is an international pianist and professor. Her repertoire includes music ranging from baroque to contemporary.

In 2010, the piano musiciain was awarded a diploma for "Outstanding contribution to the legacy of Chopin" by the Government of Poland.

The musician has produced five CDs, three of which were released by the Belgian Recording company Etcetera.

Nargiz Aliyarova is a Doctor of Art and Professor, as well as an author of more than 20 scholarly articles and several books. She has been teaching piano and chamber music at Baku Music Academy for twenty-five years and has been a member of Azerbaijan State Piano Trio for fifteen years.

She currently has an active piano studio in Manhattan's Upper-East Side. She is president and founder of the National Music & Global Culture Society, which aims to be the bridge for connecting communities to global and multinational culture through classical music.

Aliyarova is also president of the Zonta Club of New York - a global women's organization.

---

