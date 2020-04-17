By Laman Ismayilova

Every year on 18 April, the world community celebrates International Day for Monuments and Sites.

This significant date was established by UNESCO in 1983 on the proposal of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

The main goal of the day is to draw people's attention to the protection of monuments and historical sites.

Various events and exhibitions are annually organized across the world as part of the celebration.

This year, mass events have been postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture as well as subordinate reserves regulate their activities by videoconference. Taking into account the current situation, all the reserves are currently operating only online.

Video conferences are also organized on the occasion of the International Day of Monuments and Historic Sites. Along with Azerbaijan, well-known experts in the field of culture from Turkey, Georgia, Belgium and a number of other countries make presentations and exchange views at these conferences.

Next video conference will be held with the participation of the Azerbaijan Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev and with country`s well-known specialists on April 17.

