For those looking to party, Zhara Music Festival is well worth planning a trip around. The large-scale event basically turns the entire year into one long music festival.

A day of sunshine and fascinating music awaits you in Monaco on May 7. The festival will gather some of the best Azerbaijani and Russian performers.

Moreover, Zhara Music Festival will also reach its fans in Russia and Germany.

The music festival will be held in Sochi on March 14, bringing together famous singers Grigory Leps, EMIN, Sergey Lazarev and many others. The event will be hosted by Yulia Baranovskaya and Konstantin Tarasyuk.

Being favorite among music lovers in Azerbaijan, Zhara Music Festival will also delight German audience this spring.

The event will take place at the ISS Dome Arena Dusseldorf on May 31. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), "Rauf & Faik" duo, Elman Zeynalov (ELMAN), Jony (Jahid Huseynli), Timati, Egor Creed, Irina Dubtsova and many others will rock the stage.

Meanwhile, the festival's fifth edition will be held in Baku from July 29 to August 2.

Zhara offers an unforgettable experience for everyone. The festival features numerous spectacular shows and much more.

The festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands took part in this year’s festival. The event opened with a gala concert, at which famous artists performed their hits.

Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Mozgi, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Emin Agalarov, Elina Chaga, Zivert, Aleksandr Panayotov, Slava, Grigory Leps, Ani Lorak, Lolita, Sergey Lazarev, Albina Janabaeva, Max Barskikh, Artik & Asti, Olga Buzova, Alessandro Safina and others were among them.

Pop stars of the 1990's rocked the stage on July 26.

Emin Agalarov, Aleksandr Panayotov, Aleksey Chumakov, Anzhelika Varum, Ani Lorak, Anna Sedokova, Anya Shulgina, Vladimir Presnyakov, Glyuk’oza, Danil Buranov, Jasmin, Irina Dubtsova, Kristina Orbakaite, Natali, Natalya Podolskaya, Nikolay Baskov, Slava, Stas Piekha, Philipp Kirkorov, Yulianna Karaulova, Yuliya Kovalchuk and others performed at the concert. In addition, creative evenings of such singers as Grigory Leps, Stas Mikhaylov and Lyube rock band were held as well.

Best singers of the 2000s amazing music lovers the next day.

Aleksandros Tsopozidis, Aleksey Chumakov, Ani Lorak, Band`Eros, Glyuk’oza, Grigory Leps, Geegun, Irina Dubtsova, Karina Khvoynitskaya, Kravts, Lolita, Mari Kraymbrery, Nastasya Samburskaya, Slava, Timur Rodriguez, Yulianna Karaulova, Yuliya Kovalchuk, A`Studio, Dan Balan, Elvira T, Jah Khalib, Monatik, Mozgi, Aleks Malinovski, Aleksandr Panayotov,and others performed that night. At the same time, Leningrad band gave a fascinating concert on the Caspian coast.

Emin Agalarov, Timati, Nazima, Ternovoy, Doni, Misha Marvin, Klava Koka, Natan, Griqory Leps, Geegan, Molly, Loboda, HammAli i Navai, CYGO, Mari Kraymbreri, Rauf, Faiq, Zomb, Nyusha, Lyubov Uspenskaya, Rasa, Kosmos Girls, Elvin Grey, Ellai, Mot, Aisel, Asammuell, Babek Mammadrzayev, Samra, Fika, Isayya, Evgeniya Mayer, Velvet, Aleksandr Panayotov, Slava, Yuliya Kovalchuk, Jony, Elman, Andro, Gemini, Alessandra, Anna Sedokova, Timur Rodrigez, Tereza and Serebro closed the festival with spectacular concert.

