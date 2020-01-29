By Laman Ismayilova

Kapaz 2020 Cup has been successfully held at the Ganja State Drama Theater.

The art contest was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and Dance Association with the support of the Cultural Ministry and Jam Group.

The competition was held among representatives of Ganja, Sheki, Goygol, Tovuz, Mingachevir, Agjabadi, Barda, Sumgait and Baku in the following age categories: babies (6 years old), children (7-10 years old), juniors (11-15 years old), adults (16 years old and older), Trend Life reported.

Speaking about the competition, the head of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union, Aziz Azizov, stressed that Kapaz 2020 Cup aims to enable the younger generation to demonstrate their skills, competing with each other on various projects.

The winners included ensembles such as "Buta" (participants - Nuray Mammadzade, Yusif Abbasov, Fidan Abbasov, Denise Ramazanli, Hajarkhanum Gasimova and the ensemble`s leader Zaur Gasimov), "Khadija - Tovuz" (Gular Nureyev, Siyavush Gojayev, Shafiga Gojayeva, Gulay Gasimzadeh , Shakhana Veliyeva and the ensemble`s leader Arif Mammadrzayev), "Bahar" (Sakina Mammadova, Elyanur Mehdiyeva and the ensemble`s leader Gulbeniz Imanova), "Khamsa" (Maryam Alizade, Leyla Rzayeva and the ensemble`s leader Sanan Javadov), "Alov" (Banuchichek Ismayilova and the ensemble`s leader Emil Panahov), "Sabina"(Ulvi Huseynov, Sema Huseynli, Aydan Sadigli, Amin Sadigli and the ensemble`s leader Sabina Hasanova), "Lyaman" (leader - Khalig Aliyev), "Ganja Gonchalari and "Ruslan" (leaderIsmayil Mammadov), "Nur" (leader - Eyvaz Aliyev ), "Turan" (Shams Atakishiyeva, Narmin Hagverdiyeva, Eljan Yuybekov and the ensemble`s leader Eldar Nasirli), "Assa" (leader - Huseyn Novruzov), "Azerin" (Ali Guluzade, Fidan Nagiyeva).

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az.Trend.az,Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz