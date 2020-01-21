By Laman Ismayilova

New charity volunteer project "Giving Joy' has been successfully launched in Azerbaijan.

The project is co-organized by Honored art worker, famous fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, chairman of the Azerbaijan Public Association of Women Entrepreneurs Zemfira Aghayeva and director of Star Kids Group Aygun Aliyeva, Trend Life reported.

In her speech, Fakhriya Khalafova spoke about charity evening held to mark the beginning of the New Year.

"President Ilham Aliyev declared 2020 the Year of Volunteers in Azerbaijan. Volunteering is one of the most successful formats for joint activities of a citizen, society and state, uniting people around common intentions. Volunteering is also a school of patriotism, an example of affection and service to one’s people, the state, national-spiritual values. One of the areas of volunteer activity is charity, which we are going to do together in the framework of our project "Giving Joy". On our first evening, we decided to gather women - heads of various organizations, companies and representatives of the spheres to continue this journey together ", she said.

The project will feature many activities aimed at material and moral support for orphans. Fashion festival, various actions and events will be organized as part of charity.

The guests were presented a very interesting and colorful entertaining concert program with the participation of Honored Artist Zaur Amiraslanov, pop and opera singer Latifa Soyuoz, young star Nurai, TV host Elmeddin and DJ Crash.

Notably, Khalafova's fashion collections can be found in Egypt, the library of Alexandria, the Cultural Center of Istanbul, and the cultural centers of various cities in the U.S.

The designer, who is also an Associate Professor of the Modeling Department at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, took part in preparing the classic Azerbaijani operetta "Arshin mal alan" by famous composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli staged at the 100th anniversary of the State Theatre of Musical Comedy, where she created costumes.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

The fashion designer has been awarded with the Russian Order "Serving the Art".

