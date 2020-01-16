By Laman Ismayilova

The 3rd World Harmony International Competition of Young performers of Classical music and Folklore will be held in Baku.

The competition will take place at the State Philharmonic Hall on February 17-24, bringing together talented singers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.

The competition aims at promotion of classical music and the popularization of folklore, the identification and support of young talents.

The project is co-organized by the Union of Georgian Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" and "Gənclərə dəstək" (Youth Support) project with the support of the Culture Ministry.

Competition participants will be evaluated by a competent jury composed of specialists from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Russia and Turkey, who will also conduct master classes in several educational institutions in Baku.

The founder of this contest is the president of the organization of the Union of Georgian Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" Tsitsino Bichikashvili.

The 1st World Harmony competition was held in Baku in 2017. The competition was held for the second time in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2018. Next February, the 4th World Harmony competition will be held once again in Vilnius.

Competition "WORLD HARMONY" is held in the following categories: solo - piano, string instruments, wind and percussion instruments, folk instruments; vocals - academic, national, pop; dance (solo and ensemble), instrumental ensembles (classical and folk), vocal ensembles (academic, folk and pop), choral and dance groups.

The great merit in holding this competition belongs to the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev.

Speaking about the contest, director of the Philharmonic Society and artistic director of the "Gənclərə dəstək" project, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade stressed that the main goal of the competition is to discover young talents.

The project also aims at international exchange of experience and ideas, providing more opportunities for representatives of foreign countries to get acquainted with Azerbaijani culture and art.

The special significance of this competition is also in the fact that it will contribute to the strengthening of cultural international contacts in the field of musical creativity and the development of youth respect for world cultural achievements. Moreover, creative enthusiasm and the dedicated work of young talents will be encouraged by the opportunity to attend various workshops, international competitions.

