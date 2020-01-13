By Laman Ismayilova

"My Little Prince" animated film by Azanfilm studio will be screened at 13th International Children's Film Festival. The festival will take place in Bangladesh on January 24-31.

The animated film was inspired by the works of young artist Maryam Alakbarli, dedicated to the same name novel.

Maryam Alakbarli has nearly 30 works inspired by the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s work "The Little Prince". These paintings were demonstrated in a number of prestigious exhibition halls. The animated film was created under the influence of these works.

A very talented creative team worked on the animated film, including director Arif Maharramov, scriptwriter Iman Ismayil, art director Elchin Efendiyev, designer Amil Guliyev, composer Azer Hajiaskarli and producer Mushfig Khatamov.

"The Little Prince" has captured the hearts of readers around the world since 1943. The novella is the most famous work of the French aristocrat, writer, poet, and pioneering aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupery. The tale was inspired by his experiences in the French Air Force.

After the outbreak of the World War II, Saint-Exupery escaped to North America. Despite personal upheavals and failing health, he produced almost half of the writings for which he would be remembered, including a tender tale of loneliness, friendship, love and loss in the form of a young prince visiting Earth.

Since its first publication, the novella was adapted to numerous art forms and media, including audio recordings, radio plays, live stage, film, television, ballet, and opera.

International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh is an annual week-long film festival held countrywide, which showcases full-length features, shorts, experimental films made for and by children from around the world. Started in 2008, the festival is one of the biggest film events in Bangladesh and also the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country.

