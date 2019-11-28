By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culinary Guild has shown its best at Gastro World Master Chefs International Competition held in Turkey.

The national team added four gold, one silver, four bronze medals and Gastro World Master Chefs Cup to the country's medal haul.

Previously, National Culinary Center national took part in the Gastro World Master Chefs International Gastronomy Festival in Turkey.

At the festival, Azerbaijan was represented by a member of the National Culinary Association Ruslan Shikhiyev, who joined the jury.

The national team won seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals as well as gold medal in the black box competition.

Next, the chefs took part in Traditional Wedding Feast Congress of Culinary Tradition in Romania.

At the congress, Azerbaijan was represented by the deputy director of the National Cookery Center Jeyran Asgarova and a member of the National Cookery Association Huseyn Guliyev.

Within the framework of the event, Jeyran Asgarova made a presentation on "Culture of the wedding feast in Azerbaijan", while Huseyn Guliyev presented traditional Azerbaijani dishes that are prepared at weddings.

Dishes of national cuisine aroused great interest among guests and participants of the congress.

The chef of the restaurant at the Ramada hotel in the city of Sibiu even asked his Azerbaijani chefs to familiarize him with the technology of preparing shah-pilaf, and promised to include it in the restaurant menu in order to treat visitors.

The conference was attended by representatives of 25 countries. The national team was awarded with a diploma and a gold medal.

