By Laman Ismayilova

The film "Nasimi" will be screened in Tallinn's Artis Cinema on November 27 as part of the Year of Nasimi.

Directed by Hasan Seyidbayli, this film is considered to be one of the best Azerbaijani movies in historical genre produced during Soviet times.

"Nasimi" is a biopic film shot in Baku, Absheron, Gobustan, Nakhchivan, Shamakhi (Azerbaijan), Bukhara, Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Halab, Damascus (Syria) in 1973.

The history drama genre tells about the life of a prominent national philosopher and poet, The screenplay was written by Isa Huseynov.

The cast includes Rasim Balayev (Nasimi), Ismayil Osmanli (Naimi), Khalida Guliyeva (Fatma), Kamal Khudaverdiyev (Yusif), Almaz Asgarova (Shams).

The film will be screened in Azerbaijani and English subtitles. Entry is free.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi in connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet.

Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations are holding a series of events dedicated to the poet.

The first ever Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held in Azerbaijan last year.The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The festival was held under the slogans "Beyond the Limited Self", reflecting the philosophical views of the poet, and "I am a Particle, I am the Sun" which are the poet’s lines. Exhibitions, installations, video projections, fashion show, concerts were organized as part of the festival.

Following its success, the 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was successfully held for the second time from September 28 to October 1, 2019.

The project is aimed at promotion of the national poet’s works, as well as exploring his philosophy, reflecting the phenomena of the modern world. Within the framework of the project, many events will be held in Nasimi’s hometown Shamakhi as well as in Baku.

World-famous scholars and poets, philosophers, artists, music, dance and theater groups took part in the festival.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz