By Laman Ismayilova

Irevan State Drama Theater has premiered the play " Thief and Truth" based on the work of famous poet and playwright Imir Mammadli.

The premiere was met with great interest by the audience. The performance of talented actors Mudvar Nematova, Anar Buludov, Niyameddin Safaraliyev, Rovshan Jafarov and Arzuman Tanryverdi left no one indifferent.

The artistic director of the production is Honored Worker of Culture Iftikhar Piriyev, director-Nijat Mirzazade, assistant director-Bahruz Hikmatoghlu, art director Vahid Mursaliyev, music-Chingiz Khalilov.

The Irevan State Drama Theater named after Jafar Jabbarly was established in 1928. In April 1944, the theater presented "Othello" tragedy at the All-Union Shakespeare Festival dedicated to the 380th anniversary of the birth of William Shakespeare.

In 1967, after a long break, the Irevan State Drama Theater once resumed its activities. Since 1989, the creative troupe of the theater continued its activities in Baku.

In 1994, by decree of the President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the theater regained the status of a state theater.

The Irevan State Drama Theater has regularly performed with tours in country's regions and abroad.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz