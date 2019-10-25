By Laman Ismayilova

American jazz singer Jamie Davis will perform for the first time in Baku.

One of the finest male jazz singers on the West Coast, Davis will delight music lovers at the International Mugham Center on November 23.

Jamie Davis is an owner of a deep, powerful, velvet baritone. Once devoting himself to jazz, Jamie has been with it throughout his whole life following the steps of the best in jazz like Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Al Green and Lou Rawls.

Since 1975, he has lived and worked in San Francisco interacting with stars of the American scene such as Milt Jackson, Eddie Henderson, Dave Lieberman, Melba Moore, Allen Smith, Vernon Alley, Pharoah Saunders and others.

One of the brightest pages of Davis’ career is performing as a soloist with the Count Basie Orchestra in 2000 which brought Davis the public recognition he had deserved.

Currently, Jamie Davis tours many countries performing the best jazz standards and popular hits orchestrations - from Cole Porter to Stevie Wonder and Charles Mingus.

---

