By Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Planet Azerbaijan Nigar Hasanzade and Siraj Beyalizade have joined part the world-famous beauty contest.

The models are representing Azerbaijan at Miss & Mister Planet of the World 2019 world final in Georgia, Trend Life reported.

Nigar Hasanzade and Siraj Beyalizadeh visited the sights of Tbilisi and the country's regions; appeared as guests of Imedi TV and Rustavi 2 television project - Georgia's Got Talent, where they were dressed in national costumes and performed the Azerbaijani national dance "Uzundere".

The contest organizers Eka Mgaloblishvili and Irina Papazova noted that Azerbaijani contesants have great chances of success. The final will take place on October 21.

Notably, Miss & Mister Planet Azerbaijan 2019 final was held at Fairmont Baku Flame Towers, bringing together 17 male and female models.

The participants of Miss & Mister Planet Azerbaijan 2019 final took part in three contest numbers, showing their skills in fashion shows and dances.

The jury included national director of the contest in Azerbaijan Agil Mamiyev, singer Nura Suri, designers Gunel Behbudova and Leyli Zalova, Best Model of Azerbaijan 2004 Ilgar Aliyev, Best Model of Russia 2017 Anna Granovskaya, Mister Planet of the World 2016 Yusif Jafarov, Mister Planet of the World 2018 Emil Gasimov, candidate of medical sciences, surgeon in aesthetic plastic Ali Aliyev, İnternational Model Skaut Alexander Lee, European and Eurasian World Champion, colorist and hairdresser Lidia Step, architect and designer Rafael Abbasov, Natavan Mirzoyeva, marketer Nijat Huseynzade, blogger Turana Rich, PR manager Kamala Isayeva, bodybuilder Mansur Sharifov, journalist Emil Akbarov, specialist in aesthetic dentistry Rasima Akhnazarova, international art producer Dayana Simenel, entrepreneurs David Farzaliyev, Nijat Bakhshaliyev, Kanan Aghasiyev, Leman Mirtalibli, Sevinj Gurbanzade.

The Organizing Committee was made up of the contest's national director in Azerbaijan Agil Mamiyev, project director-Parviz Azimzade, main producer-Sadig Jafarov, main choreographer-Mubariz Allahverdizade.

The hosts of the evening were Elvin Mardanov and Medina Abdullayeva.

