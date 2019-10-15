By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert of young talents on October 18 as part of the "Youth Support" (Gənclərə dəstək) project.

A concert "My Azerbaijan" will be dedicated to Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Day.Az reported.

Young soloists Umid Bagirzade (flute), Fatima Mekhdiyeva (violin), Humay Hajizade (viola), Fidan Hasanova (violin), Ulvi Tahirov (violin), Subkhan Tahirov (kamancha), Teymur Kazimov (vocal), Jamala Abdinzade (piano), Zumrud Alizadeh (piano), Nuray Seyyid (violin), Jabir Aliyev (trumpet), Nadir Guliyev (tar), Deniz Gojayeva (violin), Zerrin Aliyeva (violin), Lala Ibragimova (vocals), Oruj Ashumov ( violin) will perform works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The concert will also feature music pieces of young composers Vafa Bagirzade, Aga Aliyev, Lala Ahmadova.

"Youth Support" (Gənclərə dəstək) project aims to identify and support young talents.

Also, the main goal of this project is the preservation and development of the traditions of the world and national musical culture.

The project address the wide audience with different preferences and tastes.

