A historical and cultural project "Parallel Worlds" has been presented in Baku.

The project was co-organized by Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and traveler Aydin Sadikhov, Trend Life reported.

One of the curators of the international project Aydin Sadikhov stressed that the main goal is to familiarize with the history and culture of various countries, where legends and myths take a special place. The project includes a series of events this and next year.

Each of the project’s events is dedicated to a specific country and will consist of a photo exhibition and a small seminar. The project organizers announced that at the moment it is planned to conduct at least three events, two of which will be held this year, and one next.

As part of the project, the first event dedicated to the Czech Republic was held at the State University of Culture and Arts.

The event, organized by the Czech embassy in Azerbaijan, was attended by dean of the Art Faculty at the State University of Culture and Arts Sevil Karimova, project curator Aydin Sadikhov and Deputy Head of Mission of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Daniel Putik.

What comes to mind when we talk about the Czech Republic? Magnificent Gothic cathedrals, narrow and cobblestone streets of old Prague, hundreds of impregnable castles, incredible landscapes and numerous myths and legends.

In the first part of the event, two seminars were held on the topic of Czech legends and myths.

During the first seminar, Daniel Putik, spoke about the reflection of ancient Czech myths in the architecture and art of Prague. The seminar touched upon the work of the famous Czech writer Alois Jirasek " Ancient Czech Legends".

Daniel Putik also described the most ancient Czech legends about the mythical princess Libuse and Brunswick knight.

In the second seminar, Aydin Sadikhov described in detail the most famous legends about Charles Bridge, the Vysehrad Devil's stone, Golem clay creature, secret laboratories and even the signs on the houses of old Prague.

After the seminars, the guests got acquainted with the photo exhibition "Czech Republic through the eyes of an Azerbaijani photographer."

Aydin Sadikhov presented his personal photo exhibition to the audience and spoke in detail about each work.

The exhibition includes 20 works, which depict the most famous historical sights of such cities of the Czech Republic as Prague, Telc, Kutna Hora and Cesky Krumlov. The photo works were highly appreciated by the viewers.

