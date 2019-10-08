By Laman Ismayilova

A grand event "Millionaire Estate Baku" was solemnly held in Dreamland Baku on September 27-30.

The event was co-organized by the Holiday Group and Led.Az Events with the support of the Luxury Network and AzPromo for the first time, Trend Life reported.

At the event, colorful fire show of Atesh dance group was presented to the guests, Trend Life reported.

Erdem Akcıl, representative of the Luxury Network in Turkey, and Agil Mamiyev, the author of the project Idea, stressed that the main goal of the event is to contribute to the development of the tourism sector in Azerbaijan, the development of international and business ties, promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand to the world community.

For three days, popular influencers and bloggers, who have millions of subscribers on social networks, as well as Azerbaijani celebrities, took part in various events.

Among them are charming fashionista and TV presenter Hofit Golan, a Turkish model, TV presenter, writer and actress, style icon Ivana Sert, famous Lebanese fashion bloggers, beautiful sisters Nadine, Farah and Alice Abdel Aziz, architect and model Muhammad Chamma who comes from Lebanon but lives and works in Turkey.

Star ambassadors from Azerbaijan included People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Aghayev, famous singer Zamig Huseynov, businessman Ramil Rzayev and doctors Vugar Alekberov and Azay Musayev.

Various projects were presented as part of the Millionaire Estate Baku, including stunning fashion shows and awareness-raising events.

The fashion collections "Kengerli Baku", "Gunel Behbudova" and "Noora Brand" left no one indifferent.

The guests were dressed in bright and classic couture and glamorous outfits, reflecting a luxury life and the project's motto - "Millionaires from all over the world will meet you in Baku".

The evening was hosted by TV presenter Samir Bayramli, famous singer Nura Suri and Dj China.

The award ceremony was held held as part of the project.

Among the winners were also representatives of the fashion industry Fuad Hajiyev, Gunel Behbudova, Amina Amin, Jalal Kangarli, Ruslan Mammadov and others.

The organizers of the project include Agil Mamiyev, Narmin Safarova, Aliagha Kurchayli and Elkhan Huseyn.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz