The 8th International Exhibition "From Waste to Art" has opened its doors to art lovers at Gala Historical and Ethnographic Reserve in Baku.

The exhibition brought together talented artists from Azerbaijan, China, Finland, India, Croatia, Jordan, Iran, Montenegro, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, Northern Macedonia, Ukraine and Japan.

Art works of 21 painter-sculptors from 14 countries are showcased at the exhibition organized by Tamiz Shahar OJSC with the support of the IDEA Public Association, the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department and Q Gallery.

The traditionally held exhibition is dedicated to the work of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, whose 650th anniversary is celebrated this year.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Chairman of the Board of Tamiz Shahar OJSC Etibar Abbasov, prominent public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, art and cultural figures reviewed the works at the exhibition.

In an interview with Trend, the exhibition participants shared their thoughts about the exhibition.

"Nasimi’s lyrics inspired me when creating the works.My work is based on Nasimi’s creativity – this is a 3D picture made of foam plastic and cardboard boxes. I would like to stress the importance of the project, which involves artists and sculptors from various countries. We want to know the opinions of foreign artists and sculptors regarding Nasimi’s creativity, their vision of his philosophy," Azerbaijani artist Narmin Abdullayeva said.

Uzbek artist Tatyana Fadeyeva demonstrated two works entitled "Mind Games". One of them is "Six Sides". This is a Rubik's Cube.

By demonstrating this work, Tatyana Fadeyeva wants to say that that people can change our personality and even improve it.

Her second work is all about human relationships, the interconnection of actions.

"Relying on people, we always risk. This is a long chain and if one person behaves wrong, then everything that we rely on will collapse. I am participating in this project for the second time. I was in Azerbaijan in 2013. As always I am full of impressions. I met colleagues from different countries, we exchanged experience," she said.

In her art work,India artist Zheetander Kumar Ojha presents a symbol of our dreams in a form of cloud of light bulbs.

"I was painting on canvas as I am a painter. This is a portrait of Nasimi and I used acrylic paint, broken glass and mirrors. Metal wings, which embody the infinity and eternity of Nasimi and that he will always live in our hearts and souls, were made of wire. Nasimi’s creativity is well known in Ukraine. There is a monument to Imadaddin Nasimi in Kiev," said Ukrainian artist Anastasia Tarasenko.

Russian artist Furkat Baychibayev used Nasimi’s works where he praises women's beauty.

Therefore, his work is called "Oriental Beauty" which also reflects the main idea of the exhibition "From Waste to Art".

In his art work, Furkat Baychibayev artist used various metal waste when creating the works. The Russian artist stressed the high level of organization of the project.

The exhibition "From Waste to Art" has been organized since 2010.The project demonstrates the possibility of creating works of art from waste and aims to convey to people the importance of keeping the environment clean, and abandoning the habit of thoughtlessly throwing objects that are deemed unnecessary into garbage bins.

The museum "From Waste to Art" has been operating in Gala settlement since 2015.

