By Laman Ismayilova

The 4th International Symposium on Sculpture "Music in Stone" is underway at Gala Archaeology and Ethnography Museum Complex in Baku.

This time, the works created at the symposium are dedicated to the work of the Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, whose 650th anniversary is being celebrated across the country

The symposium is attended by 11 sculptors from eight countries, including Azerbaijan, Russia, Romania, Belarus, China, Iran, Latvia, Bulgaria, Azertag reported.

Iranian sculptor Said Ahmadi participated in the project for the first time.

"It takes time to create these works. However, we should think that the result of this work will be good. We all are striving for this. We hope that the current symposium will be interesting and memorable, " he said.

Belarusian sculptor Alexei Vrublevsky noted that he is closely acquainted with Nasimi's work. The poet's ghazals made a strong impression on him.The sculptor said that he creates his works inspired by Nasimi’s poetry.

"This is also my first time participating in this event. We have been working together for several days. I believe this will result in the creation of a work of art that will be in complete unity with Nasimi’s work," Vrublevsky said.

Azerbaijani sculptor Farman Gasimov joined the competition with an extraordinary and very interesting work titled "The Personification ". He stressed the importance of holding such events regularly.

"Artists from various countries are taking part in the symposium, which also creates an opportunity for the exchange of experience and skill. Another advanatage of the event is that the masters from foreign countries get the opportunity to get deeply acquainted with Nasimi’s work. In a word, they convey to the readers Nasimi's rich literary legacy through the language of art...," Gasimov said.

Russian sculptor Nikolai Karlikhanov took part in similar symposia in several countries.

Inspired by Nasimi's work, the sculptor expressed his confidence that he would create a brilliant work for this symposium.

Other sculptors also emphasized the importance of the symposium which is being held in Azerbaijan country for the fourth time.

Meanwhile, the International Symposium on Sculpture "Music in Stone" has been held since 2016.

Fourteen sculptors from 10 countries took part in the event. The works created within the framework of the symposium are currently exhibited in the park complex "Sevirem" in the Khatai district of Baku.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

