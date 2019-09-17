By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center opened its doors for numerous book lovers a year ago. In just one year the Center has become one of the most interesting and unique spots that offers books for every taste.

A photo album on the activities of the Baku Book Center has been presented at the festive evening, Trend Life reported.

In their remarks, director of Baku Book Center Gunel Anargizi and prominent representatives of the public, culture and science, stressed great role of the Baku Book Center in promotion of culture and literature.

The ceremony was led by Honored Artist Nargiz Jalilova and Director of ASAN Radio Emin Mousavi.

People’s poet Ramiz Rovshan, folk writers Anar Rzayev, Chingiz Abdullaev and Natig Rasulzade, history researcher of Baku, orientalist Fuad Akhundov, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences, MP Nizami Jafarov, folk artists Arif Huseynov and Rashad Mehti were among the guests of the event.

Classical works and mugham compositions were presented to the audience.

The concert program was attended by Lumineux ensemble, People’s artist Mansum Ibragimov and Karabakh mugam trio, laureates of international competitions Saida Tagizade, Vusal Aydemirov, Ibragim Babayev, Honored Artist Alexei Miltih, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, Honored Artist Tunzale Agayev and others performed at the event.

The Baku Book Center offers a wide range of books of various genres in many languages, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, Chinese, French, German, Arabic. There is a convenient search for the desired book thanks to the installed touch monitors.

The Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. It is located near the Khagani Park.

The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."

