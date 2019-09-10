By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova has successfully presented her fashion collection at a cultural week in Vienna, titled Long Night of Intercultural Dialogue.

The evening was organized with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in the framework of the "National Costumes of the World" fashion show.

The collection of the national designer reflects the rich traditions in the clothing of Azerbaijan’s various parts, including Karabakh, Ganja, Gazakh and Baku. The fashion show aroused great interest among the guests.

The creative activities of Gulnara Khalilova were highlighted at the evening, and gratitude was expressed to the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna and its leader Leyla Gasimova for the assistance in the implementation of the project.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner of the Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road", held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

In 2015, Khalilova’s collection was presented in London as part of Baku 2015 European Games. She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov.

Long Night of Intercultural Dialogue is an annual public event that celebrates Vienna’s rich history through culture, creativity and art. Long Night of Intercultural Dialogue 2019 was organized by the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO) in Vienna with the participation of representatives from about 60 countries.

ICDO sets as its goal intercultural relations, a tolerant attitude to the forms of expression of various cultures and pursues the propaganda of universal cultural values.

The projects presented at the cultural week are designed to show cultural diversity in various aspects.

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna was established in accordance with a Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 16, 2012 to promote Azerbaijani culture in Austria.

To provide the Austrian people with the opportunity to become better acquainted with Azerbaijan, the Center conducts various activities promoting the rich culture, art and tourism opportunities of the country.

The main objectives of the Center are to develop cooperation with culture, tourism and media institutions of Austria, establish close ties with the cultural centers of other countries already operating in this country, and contribute to intercultural dialogue.

