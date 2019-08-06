By Laman Ismayilova

Samarkand city in Uzbekistan will host the 12th Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival on August 26-30. The festival is held every two years under the auspices of UNESCO.

The project aims at developing the art of Oriental music, promoting folk music, exchanging cultures between the nations living in Uzbekistan and the world, and fostering scientific exchange in music sphere.

This year, the festival will gather more than 400 guests from 80 countries.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the festival by young singer Parviz Gasimov, Azertag reported. The country regularly takes high places at this prestigious music festival.

In 1997, at the first festival in Samarkand, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Simara Imanova was awarded the Grand Prix. At the festival's last edition, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar) brought Grand Prix to Azerbaijan for the second time.

Also, famous Azerbaijani mugham singer Alim Gasimov, as well as Aygun Baylar and Gochag Asgarov took first places and Zabit Nabizade took the second place at the festival in different years.

Sharq Taronalari is one of the largest musical and cultural festivals in Central Asia. It is held on an open-air stage, surrounded by majestic medieval monuments.

Scientific-practical conference "Prospects for development of traditional musical art of the peoples of the East", gala concerts, international competitions of folk music masters await the guests of the festival.

Besides, the festival will feature a number of roundtables, presentations and seminars.

Highly acclaimed critics, scientists, artists and honorable guests will participate in the event. UNESCO and Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization representatives are among the high-level guests.

The festival will bring together talented singers from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, the U.S., Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ethiopia and other countries.

International panel consisting of eminent specialist of national folk music will be formed to evaluate the contestants.

