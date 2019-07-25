By Laman Ismayilova

Afag Abbasova has a beautiful voice that many consider to be one of the best ever in the world of opera. She is known for her wonderful range and effortless sound.

The leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan will shine at Festival di Tagliacozzo in Italy, Day.Az reported.

The opera singer will perform at the festival's opening ceremony on August 1.

The invitation of Afag Abbasova to this prestigious festival is another evidence of her professionalism and incredible talent.

Festival di Tagliacozzo has been held for already 35 years. The artistic director of the festival and the main conductor is the famous Italian conductor Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli.

World-famous vocalists and conductors have been invited and will perform at the festival.

---

