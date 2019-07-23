By Laman Ismayilova

Firangiz Alizade is truly considered one of the greatest national composers of our time. For many years, the composer delighted listeners around the world.

Her new music piece "Harmony" has been premiered in the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

At the concert supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan, the music piece was performed within the iPalpiti Festival by the world-famous iPalpiti Chamber Orchestra under Maestro Eduard Schmieder’s conduction.

The iPalpiti Chamber Orchestra includes young musicians from 22 countries who have received many international awards, including Azerbaijani violinist Azer Damirov. Over 2,000 classical music lovers attended the concert.

Before the event, the concert program including information on Azerbaijan and the national composer were provided to the guests.

The brochures included the information about Azerbaijan’s rich culture and musical heritage, as well as its traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance. It was also noted that Azerbaijan is the birthplace of the first opera, operetta and ballet in the Muslim world and became the first Muslim-majority nation to establish a secular parliamentary democracy and to grant women the right to vote.

In his congratulatory message, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev expressed his pleasure to welcome the national composer.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome the great Azerbaijani composer, the Chair of the Composers’ Union of Azerbaijan, professor Firangiz Alizade for the world premiere of her new composition "Harmony," which represents Azerbaijan - a place where East meets West, and where different cultures and civilizations find each other and interact in a harmonious way," the message said.

The new music piece was highly appreciated by the audience. Azerbaijani music once again delighted the music lovers.

Also during her visit to California, the composer hold a master class for young American composers at the City Hall of Beverly Hills.

Firangiz Alizade is best known for her works which combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani mugham and 20th century Western composition techniques, especially those of Arnold Schonberg and Gara Garayev.

Her works have been performed at festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn and Cologne.

Alizade also enjoys long productive cooperation with Kronos, which has presented her works, including Mugamsayagy, Absheron and Oasis since 1993.

In 2016, "Dance", an academic work by the prominent Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade, was performed in the framework of tour, organized by the world-renowned Kronos Quartet.

In 2017, Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater marked the 70th anniversary of the prominent composer. Many art and public figures, as well as her admirers attended the event.

